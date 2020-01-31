Winnie Yu, chairwoman of the Hospital Authority Employees Alliance, has urged the government to give in to the union’s demands and close the border with mainland China. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: thousands of public hospital staff to vote on strike action on Saturday ahead of potential walkout next week

  • Hospital Authority Employees Alliance says its 13,000 members will vote if government does not close border with mainland
  • Union predicts nearly 10 per cent of workers at city’s public hospitals could take part
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
Chris Lau and Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 7:17pm, 31 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Winnie Yu, chairwoman of the Hospital Authority Employees Alliance, has urged the government to give in to the union’s demands and close the border with mainland China. Photo: Edward Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chris Lau

Chris Lau

Chris is a reporter specialising in court and legal affairs in Hong Kong. From criminal justice to constitutional issues, he brings in the latest updates and in-depth analysis on legal issues that affect all aspects of the city. He also covers human rights issues extensively.

Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung has been a health reporter for the Post's Hong Kong desk since 2014. She covers general medical news, breakthrough medical treatments and research, government policy and hospital blunders. Elizabeth has a master's in development studies.