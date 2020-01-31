The surgery took place in one of the hundreds of plastic surgery clinics in Seoul’s pricey Gangnam neighbourhood. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong woman dies after falling into coma during liposuction surgery in South Korea

  • The surgery took place in one of the hundreds of plastic surgery clinics that dot Seoul’s pricey Gangnam neighbourhood
  • Death’s during the typically low-risk procedure often involve complications with anaesthesia, president of Hong Kong plastic surgery body says
Park Chan-kyong and Natalie Wong

Updated: 8:14pm, 31 Jan, 2020

