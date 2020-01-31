Paramilitary policemen wear face masks as they stand guard near the border with Hong Kong in Shenzhen. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: top Hong Kong medical school flouts health guidelines as it lets staff working on mainland to skip quarantine
- University of Hong Kong exempts staff sent to Shenzhen from recommended 14-day isolation period
- Instead university has asked them to sign form and pledge to get regular checks
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Paramilitary policemen wear face masks as they stand guard near the border with Hong Kong in Shenzhen. Photo: AP