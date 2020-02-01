Guests are asked to leave a century-old heritage hotel in Lai Chi Kok, which has been designated to quarantine people who have had close contact with patients of the deadly coronavirus. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: century-old Heritage Lodge in Lai Chi Kok designated as Hong Kong’s fourth quarantine site amid Wuhan outbreak
- Guests at hotel told to vacate, with refunds under way
- District councillors express objection to move, slamming officials for not consulting public, as site is close to residential estate
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Guests are asked to leave a century-old heritage hotel in Lai Chi Kok, which has been designated to quarantine people who have had close contact with patients of the deadly coronavirus. Photo: Felix Wong