Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan gets emotional on a talk show. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: public hospital heads urge staff to rethink strikes over border closure calls, while Hong Kong health minister sheds tears voicing concern for sector
- Nearly 7,000 hospital employees set to boycott work on Monday if demands for a full border closure with mainland China are not met
- Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan breaks down on radio programme, noting immense pressure faced by frontline staff
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
