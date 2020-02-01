A woman and child head to school in surgical masks, amid the coronavirus outbreak in the city. Photo: AP
Hong Kong parents demand government cover tuition fees for coronavirus-cancelled classes

  • Schools and kindergartens will be closed until the end of February, in an attempt to contain the outbreak
  • More than 11,000 sign a petition saying they should not end up out of pocket for classes their children will not attend
Victor Ting
Updated: 6:11pm, 1 Feb, 2020

