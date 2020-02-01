A postman walks toward the General Post Office in Central. Photo: SCMP


Coronavirus: Hong Kong post offices to reopen with shortened working hours, thousands of parcels with masks backed up, union says

  • More than 18,000 items have accumulated at city’s air mail centre since holiday, with nearly a third believed to contain masks, union chief says
  • Thousands queue up across Hong Kong as businesses, politicians pass out free masks
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak

Thomas Chan and Kanis Leung

Updated: 6:50pm, 1 Feb, 2020

