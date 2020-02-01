The Hospital Authority Employees Alliance held an extraordinary general meeting at the HKICC Lee Shau Kee School of Creativity, near Kowloon City. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: thousands of Hong Kong hospital workers back strike to demand closure of border with mainland China

  • Various hospital workers’ groups rail against government’s refusal to close all checkpoints along boundary with mainland China
  • Pro-democracy Hospital Authority Employees Alliance, which has 18,000 members, votes in favour of industrial action as early as Monday
Updated: 9:09pm, 1 Feb, 2020

