People in masks in front of a screen broadcasting a message by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Photo: AP
Something else may be spreading in Hong Kong amid coronavirus outbreak and anti-government protests – ‘xenophobia’ against mainland Chinese
- Scholars warn that Hong Kong’s already politically charged climate is an ideal breeding ground for opposing sides to use health crisis for their goals
- Anti-mainland sentiment reaches new heights, with ‘yellow’ shops discriminating against Mandarin speakers, and quarantined students doxxed
