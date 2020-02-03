People in masks in front of a screen broadcasting a message by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Photo: AP
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Something else may be spreading in Hong Kong amid coronavirus outbreak and anti-government protests – ‘xenophobia’ against mainland Chinese

  • Scholars warn that Hong Kong’s already politically charged climate is an ideal breeding ground for opposing sides to use health crisis for their goals
  • Anti-mainland sentiment reaches new heights, with ‘yellow’ shops discriminating against Mandarin speakers, and quarantined students doxxed
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 8:00am, 3 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

People in masks in front of a screen broadcasting a message by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung became a political journalist in 2007. He joined the Post in 2012 and now leads the Hong Kong-mainland relations team on the Hong Kong desk. Tony also writes about the economy, and reports from mainland China, the United States, Germany and Britain.