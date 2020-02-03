Some TCM practitioners claim pangolin scales can cure everything from inflammation to cancer. There is no scientific evidence to support these claims.
Pangolin scale smugglers: a few culprits caught, but masterminds behind illegal wildlife trade evade arrest
- Despite worldwide ban, there’s big money in sending ivory, pangolin scales to China
- Hong Kong a major transit point in illegal wildlife trade, but few prosecutions so far
Topic | Conservation
