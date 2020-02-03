DAB’s Starry Lee (centre) meets the press. Photo: RTHK
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong government ‘considering’ new measures to further cut cross-border travel, source says, as lawmakers call for quarantine of all returning locals

  • The number of mainlanders coming to the city has already dropped far behind that of Hongkongers, making the latter group a larger cause for concern
  • Lawmakers from the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong say coming two to three weeks will be critical for city
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
Tony Cheung and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 3:30pm, 3 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

DAB’s Starry Lee (centre) meets the press. Photo: RTHK
READ FULL ARTICLE
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung became a political journalist in 2007. He joined the Post in 2012 and now leads the Hong Kong-mainland relations team on the Hong Kong desk. Tony also writes about the economy, and reports from mainland China, the United States, Germany and Britain.

Lilian Cheng

Lilian Cheng

Lilian joined the Post in 2019 as senior reporter covering Hong Kong’s housing, land and development policies. She started her career at Ming Pao in 2010 and was then a principal reporter at i-Cable News. She has won awards for her reporting on a major discovery of Sung relics near the planned To Kwa Wan railway station.