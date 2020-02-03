DAB’s Starry Lee (centre) meets the press. Photo: RTHK
Hong Kong government ‘considering’ new measures to further cut cross-border travel, source says, as lawmakers call for quarantine of all returning locals
- The number of mainlanders coming to the city has already dropped far behind that of Hongkongers, making the latter group a larger cause for concern
- Lawmakers from the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong say coming two to three weeks will be critical for city
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
