Under the temporary measures, domestic helpers in Hong Kong will be quarantined if they return to the Philippines. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: hundreds of domestic helpers unable to fly to Hong Kong after travel ban by Philippines, agencies say

  • Manila issued a sweeping travel ban on Sunday to prevent spread of deadly new coronavirus
  • About 200 to 300 domestic workers are estimated to be affected, according to head of employers’ association
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Kimmy Chung
Kimmy Chung

Updated: 7:25pm, 3 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Under the temporary measures, domestic helpers in Hong Kong will be quarantined if they return to the Philippines. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung joined the Post in 2017 and reports for the Hong Kong desk on local politics and Hong Kong-mainland issues. Prior to joining the Post, she covered Hong Kong politics and social policies for more than six years for different media outlets.