Roads in Enshi, in China's Hubei province, have largely been empty since the city was put on lockdown on January 24. Photo: Jane Zhang
Coronavirus: Hongkonger in Hubei feeling ‘helpless’ after told family must ‘stay put’ during lockdown of province
- Danny Leung, trapped with his wife and daughters in Hubei, says city officials contacted him five days after his mother passed them his request for help
- Hong Kong resident worries how rent on his flat will be paid, whether his daughters will be back in time to resume classes
