Amid a strike by health care workers demanding the border be closed, about 135 private sector doctors helped at public hospitals in Hong Kong on Monday. Photo: Fung Chang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong private sector doctors cross picket lines to help at hospitals, as volunteers emerge from disciplined services

  • Private medical specialists lend help amid manpower crunch, offer criticisms of strike action
  • Current and retired disciplined service members could be employed in helping with body temperature checks in crowded areas
Victor Ting and Christy Leung

Updated: 11:18pm, 3 Feb, 2020

