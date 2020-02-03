Amid a strike by health care workers demanding the border be closed, about 135 private sector doctors helped at public hospitals in Hong Kong on Monday. Photo: Fung Chang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong private sector doctors cross picket lines to help at hospitals, as volunteers emerge from disciplined services
- Private medical specialists lend help amid manpower crunch, offer criticisms of strike action
- Current and retired disciplined service members could be employed in helping with body temperature checks in crowded areas
