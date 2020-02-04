A patient at Princess Margaret Hospital has become the first in Hong Kong to succumb to an illness related to the coronavirus, sources have told the Post. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Hong Kong confirms first death, a 39-year-old man
- City suffers first fatality related to deadly virus originating in Wuhan, the second outside mainland China
- Coronavirus patient, from Whampoa Garden, succumbs to heart failure on Tuesday morning
