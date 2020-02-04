A patient at Princess Margaret Hospital has become the first in Hong Kong to succumb to an illness related to the coronavirus, sources have told the Post. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong confirms first death, a 39-year-old man

  • City suffers first fatality related to deadly virus originating in Wuhan, the second outside mainland China
  • Coronavirus patient, from Whampoa Garden, succumbs to heart failure on Tuesday morning
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
Alvin Lum and Sum Lok-kei

Updated: 11:27am, 4 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

A patient at Princess Margaret Hospital has become the first in Hong Kong to succumb to an illness related to the coronavirus, sources have told the Post. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum is an award-winning political journalist specialising in Hong Kong politics and the city's justice system. Previously, he worked for the Hong Kong Economic Journal and Citizen News.

Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei joined the Post in 2018. He is a reporter on the Hong Kong desk.