Gabriel Leung (left), dean of faculty of medicine at the University of Hong Kong, discusses the spread of the disease at a press conference on January 27. Photo: Edmond So
Coronavirus: top Hong Kong medical school chief questions government response to health crisis
- University of Hong Kong dean suggests city’s leader should have acted sooner, and more decisively
- Leung’s remarks come after Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor buckled under pressure and closed more borders
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Gabriel Leung (left), dean of faculty of medicine at the University of Hong Kong, discusses the spread of the disease at a press conference on January 27. Photo: Edmond So