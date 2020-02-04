Carrie Lam did not have a mask on when she revealed she did not want her officials wearing them. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Carrie Lam orders Hong Kong officials not to wear masks to save stocks for medical workers
- City’s chief executive bars civil servants from wearing the surgical masks, citing only three exemptions
- On the day Hong Kong confirms its first coronavirus death, Lam urges others to consider reducing mask use amid global supply shortages
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Carrie Lam did not have a mask on when she revealed she did not want her officials wearing them. Photo: Sam Tsang