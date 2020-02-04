Members of the Hospital Authority Employees Alliance strike outside the Hospital Authority’s headquarters. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: newborns and cancer patients at risk as Hong Kong nurses strike over government response to outbreak

  • Officials say neonatal intensive care units and emergency services affected as thousands walkout
  • City’s leader Carrie Lam urges staff to return to work
Chris Lau
Updated: 2:33pm, 4 Feb, 2020

