The closure of casinos will last for two weeks as part of Macau’s fight against the advancing spread of the deadly coronavirus. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: casinos to close in Macau for at least two weeks after hotel worker infected
- Major blow for world’s casino capital as Macau leader says fortnight hiatus will come into force soon
- Galaxy Macau employee, 29, caught the virus in local transmission at Lunar New Year gathering
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
