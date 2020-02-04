The closure of casinos will last for two weeks as part of Macau’s fight against the advancing spread of the deadly coronavirus. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: casinos to close in Macau for at least two weeks after hotel worker infected

  • Major blow for world’s casino capital as Macau leader says fortnight hiatus will come into force soon
  • Galaxy Macau employee, 29, caught the virus in local transmission at Lunar New Year gathering
Sum Lok-kei
Updated: 3:45pm, 4 Feb, 2020

