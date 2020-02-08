Hongkongers are being subjected not only to a frightening virus, but numerous rumours and false claims being made online. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Mythbusters: as Hong Kong coronavirus cases mount, so do social media falsehoods – the Post looks at a few doing the rounds

  • False claims made on social media include encampments of mainland Chinese in North Point and mask giveaways to ‘pro-Beijing’ residents
  • The tents supposedly filled with mainlanders were being used by domestic workers gathering on their day off
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Albert Han
Albert Han

Updated: 10:00am, 8 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Hongkongers are being subjected not only to a frightening virus, but numerous rumours and false claims being made online. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE
Albert Han

Albert Han

Albert Han is a Graduate Trainee reporter for the Post. He joined in 2019 after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Previously, he worked as a freelance journalist in Barcelona, Spain, covering the Catalan independence movement in 2017.

Coronavirus outbreak