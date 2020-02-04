A videojournalist films Block 1 at Whampoa Garden in Hung Hom, where a 39-year-old man on Tuesday became the first person in Hong Kong to die after being diagnosed with the coronavirus. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: nervous neighbours, councillors believe brother of deceased patient left rather than face quarantine
- Numerous neighbours told the Post the man lived with his mother, who on Sunday was also confirmed to carry the deadly virus
- Security guards at Whampoa Garden now cleaning lift buttons and railings every hour, much as they did during the 2003 Sars outbreak
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
