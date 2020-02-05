Hong Kong reported three new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Deadly coronavirus ‘could spread widely through Hong Kong’ as three new cases confirmed and 39-year-old man from Whampoa becomes city’s first fatality
- Hospitals struggle as 5,000 medical workers strike demanding leader Carrie Lam close borders, with bosses warning newborns and cancer patients at risk
- A 25-year-old man becomes Hong Kong’s youngest confirmed case to date, while a 64-year-old woman remains critical and in need of breathing support
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Hong Kong reported three new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday. Photo: AFP