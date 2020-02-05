Hong Kong reported three new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Deadly coronavirus ‘could spread widely through Hong Kong’ as three new cases confirmed and 39-year-old man from Whampoa becomes city’s first fatality

  • Hospitals struggle as 5,000 medical workers strike demanding leader Carrie Lam close borders, with bosses warning newborns and cancer patients at risk
  • A 25-year-old man becomes Hong Kong’s youngest confirmed case to date, while a 64-year-old woman remains critical and in need of breathing support
Elizabeth Cheung and Sum Lok-kei

Updated: 1:11am, 5 Feb, 2020

Hong Kong reported three new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung has been a health reporter for the Post's Hong Kong desk since 2014. She covers general medical news, breakthrough medical treatments and research, government policy and hospital blunders. Elizabeth has a master's in development studies.

Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei joined the Post in 2018. He is a reporter on the Hong Kong desk.