Hongkongers are worried the coronavirus will spread in the community. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: remote sites for Hong Kong quarantine centres identified as government also battles Nimby attitudes among residents

  • Prefabricated units can be built within weeks to quarantine contacts of patients, government sources say
  • Various plans have run into opposition among residents and local leaders as a ‘not in my backyard’ mentality takes hold over fears the disease will spread
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
Gary Cheung , Kanis Leung , Christy Leung

Updated: 8:21am, 5 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Hongkongers are worried the coronavirus will spread in the community. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Gary Cheung

Gary Cheung

Gary Cheung joined the Post in 2000, covering fields ranging from politics and the integration between Hong Kong and China. He became assistant editor-in-chief of Ming Pao in 2017 and returned to the Post the following year. He is author of Hong Kong’s Watershed: The 1967 riots (Hong Kong University Press, 2009).

Kanis Leung

Kanis Leung

Kanis is a reporter for the City desk. She joined the Post in 2018.

Christy Leung

Christy Leung

Christy writes about crime and security-related stories for South China Morning Post's city desk.