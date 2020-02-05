Hongkongers queued overnight to get hold of masks to protect themselves from coronavirus. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: 10,000 queue for masks on Hong Kong industrial estate in desperate scenes during outbreak
- Huge crowds camp overnight in Kowloon for surgical masks after company promises thousands of boxes, as supplies dwindle across city
- MTR announces station closures following partial border shutdown by Hong Kong government
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
