Two people newly identified as having the coronavirus have been sent to United Christian Hospital in Kwun Tong. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: three new cases in Hong Kong include wife and daughter of man who already has disease
- Trio return positive results in preliminary testing, and if confirmed would take number of cases in city to 21
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Two people newly identified as having the coronavirus have been sent to United Christian Hospital in Kwun Tong. Photo: Dickson Lee