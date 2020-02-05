Residents protest turning the Heritage Lodge in Lai Chi Kok into a quarantine site. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong men charged with assaulting police during Heritage Lodge protest banned from quarantine site
- The two, 18 and 24 years old, allegedly attacked officers near Mei Foo MTR station on February 2
- Both were said to live near site of planned quarantine facility
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Residents protest turning the Heritage Lodge in Lai Chi Kok into a quarantine site. Photo: Felix Wong