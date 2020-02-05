Hospital Authority workers raise protest slogans outside government headquarters. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hospital workers’ strike organisers threaten to escalate calls for Hong Kong’s total border shutdown with mainland China by urging other sectors to join action

  • Move comes as government stands firm on maintaining three exit and entry points into city, amid rising cases of coronavirus infection
  • Medical sector lawmaker appeals to public to see beyond negative impact of strike, saying those involved ‘want to save Hong Kong’
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 4:53pm, 5 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Hospital Authority workers raise protest slogans outside government headquarters. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chris Lau

Chris Lau

Chris is a reporter specialising in court and legal affairs in Hong Kong. From criminal justice to constitutional issues, he brings in the latest updates and in-depth analysis on legal issues that affect all aspects of the city. He also covers human rights issues extensively.