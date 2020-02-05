Hospital Authority workers raise protest slogans outside government headquarters. Photo: Nora Tam
Hospital workers’ strike organisers threaten to escalate calls for Hong Kong’s total border shutdown with mainland China by urging other sectors to join action
- Move comes as government stands firm on maintaining three exit and entry points into city, amid rising cases of coronavirus infection
- Medical sector lawmaker appeals to public to see beyond negative impact of strike, saying those involved ‘want to save Hong Kong’
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
