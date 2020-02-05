A private clinic in the Richland Shopping Arcade in Tuen Mun has suspended its service amid the coronavirus epidemic. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: mask shortage forces Hong Kong clinic closures, while cleaners’ group warns of looming service disruption
- Hong Kong Doctors Union chief says more than 100 doctors in urgent need of masks
- Some cleaning firms could run out of masks within the next week or two, according to contractors association
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
