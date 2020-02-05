A single mother hangs her only mask up and has reused it for five days straight. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: single mother uses same mask for five days as grass roots priced out of Hong Kong’s frantic panic buying or too weak to queue overnight

  • Home visits with elderly citizens discovered some were steaming masks in order to reuse them, a practice that has been debunked
  • Social workers union chief suggests temporarily closing non-emergency services to save masks
Natalie Wong , Tony Cheung , Alvin Lum

Updated: 8:28pm, 5 Feb, 2020

