Closed restaurants in Wan Chai. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Food and beverage industry in Hong Kong posts first annual decline in revenue since Sars, with 5.9 per cent drop

  • Government spokesman says figure of HK$26 billion for the final three months last year was a sharp 14.3 per cent plunge from same period in 2018
  • Restaurant owners lament gloomy business environment, with greater headwinds expected in protest-hit city now reeling from coronavirus outbreak
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Kanis Leung
Kanis Leung

Updated: 7:44am, 6 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Closed restaurants in Wan Chai. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
Kanis Leung

Kanis Leung

Kanis is a reporter for the City desk. She joined the Post in 2018.