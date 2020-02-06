Closed restaurants in Wan Chai. Photo: Nora Tam
Food and beverage industry in Hong Kong posts first annual decline in revenue since Sars, with 5.9 per cent drop
- Government spokesman says figure of HK$26 billion for the final three months last year was a sharp 14.3 per cent plunge from same period in 2018
- Restaurant owners lament gloomy business environment, with greater headwinds expected in protest-hit city now reeling from coronavirus outbreak
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Closed restaurants in Wan Chai. Photo: Nora Tam