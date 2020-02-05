Representatives from multiple immigrant rights groups attend a press conference on domestic workers facing discrimination during Wuhan coronavirus outbreak. Photo: May Tse
Alcohol baths, reused masks, and lonely Sundays: Hong Kong domestic helpers feel ‘singled out’ amid coronavirus outbreak
- Advocates believe as many as half of the city’s domestic workers stayed at home on Sunday, many against their wishes
- Some who did venture out described being forced to douse themselves with alcohol and hand-wash their clothes after returning
