A man photographs an empty Fendi store at Times Square in Causeway Bay on Wednesday. Photo: Martin Chan
Coronavirus fears spread to Hong Kong employees at bank, telecoms company and fashion boutique, as staff on self-quarantine after close contact with confirmed cases
- Fendi store at Causeway Bay closes, while Bank of East Asia in Kwun Tong and China Mobile issue statements confirming incidents
- Cyberbullying and doxxing set in for families at Whampoa linked to city’s first related fatality
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
