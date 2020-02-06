Cleaning products are among goods in short supply at this supermarket in Wan Chai. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: rice, toilet paper and dried goods fly off shelves as rumours spark panic buying in Hong Kong

  • Hygiene products including tissues , wipes, hand soaps and disinfectants also among bestselling items in supermarkets
  • A major supermarket chain ­dismissed online claims of ­impending toilet paper shortages as ‘solid rumour’.
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 8:32am, 6 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Cleaning products are among goods in short supply at this supermarket in Wan Chai. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu is a reporter who covers Hong Kong courts and legal affairs at the Post.