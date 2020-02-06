Passengers wave from the deck of the World Dream, which is docked at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: thousands more cruise passengers might have been exposed to deadly infection

  • Ship’s operator admits World Dream made three more trips than first revealed as thousands remain trapped on board
  • Cruise line returned to city after being denied entry into Kaohsiung, but that was its fourth trip after eight infected passengers had disembarked
Phila Siu and Kanis Leung

