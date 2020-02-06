The Lo Wu checkpoint between Hong Kong and mainland China is among border crossings now closed, while outbreak epicentre Wuhan is under a lockdown. Photo: Edmond So
‘Huge headache’ trying to bring back more than 2,000 stranded Hongkongers, head of city’s trade office in Wuhan admits
- Vincent Fung, director of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Wuhan, posts candid statements on Facebook while at work in epicentre of coronavirus outbreak
- He says supplies of daily necessities are still normal with slightly raised prices, and assures public his team has been working non-stop
