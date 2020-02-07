Retired tailor May Kong, 66, displays the gloves she believes are offering her extra protection during the coronavirus epidemic. Photo: Jasmine Siu
Touch and go: coronavirus drives glove sales as Hong Kong residents look for extra layers of protection amid outbreak
- Despite global manufacturers ramping up production, gloves are becoming increasingly scarce on the city’s shelves
- Doctor cautions that even if you glove up before going out, you need to wash your hands thoroughly after removing them
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Retired tailor May Kong, 66, displays the gloves she believes are offering her extra protection during the coronavirus epidemic. Photo: Jasmine Siu