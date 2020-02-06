The team from the the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology said their device could spot the coronavirus strain faster than ever before. Photo: HKUST
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong researchers unveil device that can detect coronavirus infections quicker than ever

  • Scientists say the testing kit is cost-effective and portable, and has already been put to use in mainland China
  • Now they are working on getting the device onto the Hong Kong market
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Albert Han
Albert Han

Updated: 9:12pm, 6 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

The team from the the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology said their device could spot the coronavirus strain faster than ever before. Photo: HKUST
READ FULL ARTICLE
Albert Han

Albert Han

Albert Han is a Graduate Trainee reporter for the Post. He joined in 2019 after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Previously, he worked as a freelance journalist in Barcelona, Spain, covering the Catalan independence movement in 2017.

Coronavirus outbreak