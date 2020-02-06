The team from the the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology said their device could spot the coronavirus strain faster than ever before. Photo: HKUST
Hong Kong researchers unveil device that can detect coronavirus infections quicker than ever
- Scientists say the testing kit is cost-effective and portable, and has already been put to use in mainland China
- Now they are working on getting the device onto the Hong Kong market
