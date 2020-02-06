Travellers queue for the bus to the Shenzhen Bay Port in Tuen Mun on February 6. Photo: KY Cheng
Coronavirus: Cross-border commuters reeling as Hong Kong quarantine plan set to cut off access to jobs, medical care

  • Unable to secure accommodation, a Shenzhen-based bus driver is being forced to take three weeks holiday – unpaid leave would come next
  • Winston Chan says he has cancelled a pair of medical appointments and will simply try to forego his medication when it runs out
Brian Wong
Updated: 9:18pm, 6 Feb, 2020

