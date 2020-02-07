A worker uses an infrared thermometer to check the temperature of a passenger arriving at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Hong Kong students and civil servants asked to help monitor people returning from mainland China as mandatory quarantine comes into force
- Department of Health director writes to city’s universities asking for unpaid volunteers, as Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung does same
- Quarantine comes into effect at midnight on Friday as part of measures to battle outbreak of deadly disease
