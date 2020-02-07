Medical staff demand a dialogue with senior Hospital Authority management at its headquarters in Kowloon City. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong medical workers occupy key floors of city’s Hospital Authority headquarters as strike escalates
- Hundreds of doctors and nurses from Hospital Authority Employees Alliance take to fourth and fifth floors of authority’s complex in Kowloon City on what was meant to be last day of strike
- But newly formed protest group says it is prepared to extend strike until next Wednesday if more than 30 per cent of its membership votes in favour
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
