Passengers stranded on the World Dream watch a film to kill time. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: thousands trapped on Hong Kong cruise ship killing time playing mahjong, watching films and walking on deck
- World Dream has been docked at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal with 3,600 people on board since Wednesday
- Passengers complain hygiene is getting worse and that they have not been told when they can leave
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
