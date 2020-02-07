Masked travellers arrive at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Coronavirus: maximum fine of HK$25,000 or up to six months’ jail for breaching quarantine measures, Hong Kong government says
- Quarantine measures will not affect the flow of goods from mainland, chief secretary says, adding supply of daily necessities, including food, is normal
- As of 2pm on Friday, 25 cases had been identified in Hong Kong
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
