A Circle K giveaway of surgical masks drew thousands of elderly Hongkongers to locations around the city. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: Circle K stores draw massive crowds as chain gives away 100,000 free masks to Hong Kong’s elderly
- The convenience store chain offered masks to those 65 and older at 20 locations across the city
- The face coverings disappeared quickly at most locations, with some turned away disappointed
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A Circle K giveaway of surgical masks drew thousands of elderly Hongkongers to locations around the city. Photo: Winson Wong