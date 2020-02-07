Empty shelves at the Fusion supermarket in Lok Fu. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: panic buying shows no sign of ending in Hong Kong as shoppers urge government to try to restore public’s confidence

  • Those looking for cleaning supplies, tissue paper and dry goods again found only empty shelves in stores across the city
  • Shoppers turn to buying confectionery, snacks and drinks, despite food merchants assuring the public there will not be a food shortage
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
Jasmine Siu and Zoe Low

Updated: 11:14pm, 7 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Empty shelves at the Fusion supermarket in Lok Fu. Photo: Edward Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu is a reporter who covers Hong Kong courts and legal affairs at the Post.

Zoe Low

Zoe Low

Zoe Low is a reporter at the Post, joining in 2018. Previously, she was an intern at The News Lens International in Taipei, covering Taiwan-China relations and foreign policy and social issues around Asia, particularly Southeast Asia. She graduated from the London School of Economics and the National Chengchi University in Taiwan.

Coronavirus outbreak