A deserted road leading to Shenzhen Bay Port as a new quarantine measure takes effect. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong / Health & Environment

Coronavirus: after frantic dash to cross border on Friday, Shenzhen Bay Port deserted as Hong Kong’s 14-day mandatory quarantine measure comes into force

  • Crossing handles almost 60,000 arrivals on Friday as many rush to get into Hong Kong before the new scheme takes effect
  • Under the scheme, locals will be confined to their homes for 14 days, while non-locals must stay at hotels or the government’s quarantine centres
Sum Lok-kei
Updated: 2:28pm, 8 Feb, 2020

Sum Lok-kei joined the Post in 2018. He is a reporter on the Hong Kong desk.

