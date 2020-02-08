A deserted road leading to Shenzhen Bay Port as a new quarantine measure takes effect. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: after frantic dash to cross border on Friday, Shenzhen Bay Port deserted as Hong Kong’s 14-day mandatory quarantine measure comes into force
- Crossing handles almost 60,000 arrivals on Friday as many rush to get into Hong Kong before the new scheme takes effect
- Under the scheme, locals will be confined to their homes for 14 days, while non-locals must stay at hotels or the government’s quarantine centres
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A deserted road leading to Shenzhen Bay Port as a new quarantine measure takes effect. Photo: Felix Wong