Some government staff have been told quarantine duties form part of their job, according to civil service correspondence seen by the Post. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Hong Kong civil servants ‘assigned’ quarantine tasks despite assurances involvement is voluntary

  • Staff told quarantine duties are not optional, says whistle-blower who also slams health protection measures for workers
  • Hong Kong’s No 2 official earlier appealed to staff to help ‘if they are willing’
Alvin Lum and Sum Lok-kei

Updated: 8:43pm, 8 Feb, 2020

