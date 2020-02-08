Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam admits the government is down to its last month’s supply of masks – and replacements may not arrive in time. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam admits government supply of surgical masks down to its last month but says 48 million more are on the way

  • But the chief executive admitted they ‘may not arrive in time given the current situation’
  • Lam also confirms new quarantine measures drastically reduced numbers entering the city, as 161 people issued confinement orders on its first day
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
Kimmy Chung and Sum Lok-kei

Updated: 8:24pm, 8 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam admits the government is down to its last month’s supply of masks – and replacements may not arrive in time. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung joined the Post in 2017 and reports for the Hong Kong desk on local politics and Hong Kong-mainland issues. Prior to joining the Post, she covered Hong Kong politics and social policies for more than six years for different media outlets.

Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei joined the Post in 2018. He is a reporter on the Hong Kong desk.

Coronavirus outbreak