The Muji store in Lee Theatre has been closed since Wednesday and is set to reopen on Monday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Japanese lifestyle store closed for disinfection in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay after employee comes in contact with infected patient

  • Muji branch in Lee Theatre has been closed since Wednesday and is set to reopen on Monday, while the employee has been put under quarantine
  • Fendi store in Times Square was closed for disinfection on Wednesday after the sister of one of its employees was diagnosed with the virus
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Zoe Low
Zoe Low

Updated: 9:32pm, 8 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

The Muji store in Lee Theatre has been closed since Wednesday and is set to reopen on Monday. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Zoe Low

Zoe Low

Zoe Low is a reporter at the Post, joining in 2018. Previously, she was an intern at The News Lens International in Taipei, covering Taiwan-China relations and foreign policy and social issues around Asia, particularly Southeast Asia. She graduated from the London School of Economics and the National Chengchi University in Taiwan.

Coronavirus outbreak