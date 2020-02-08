The Muji store in Lee Theatre has been closed since Wednesday and is set to reopen on Monday. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Japanese lifestyle store closed for disinfection in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay after employee comes in contact with infected patient
- Muji branch in Lee Theatre has been closed since Wednesday and is set to reopen on Monday, while the employee has been put under quarantine
- Fendi store in Times Square was closed for disinfection on Wednesday after the sister of one of its employees was diagnosed with the virus
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
