The roads were clear on the Shenzhen Bay Bridge, one of the few border crossings with the mainland still open, on the day the new quarantine system kicked in. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: quarantine measures ‘drastically reduce’ number of people entering Hong Kong, with city’s infected tally likely to hit 27
- It comes as Hong Kong records another positive reading of the virus, which if confirmed will bring the city’s total to 27
- Carrie Lam says more masks are on their way with supplies just weeks away from running out
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
The roads were clear on the Shenzhen Bay Bridge, one of the few border crossings with the mainland still open, on the day the new quarantine system kicked in. Photo: Felix Wong