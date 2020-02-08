The roads were clear on the Shenzhen Bay Bridge, one of the few border crossings with the mainland still open, on the day the new quarantine system kicked in. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: quarantine measures ‘drastically reduce’ number of people entering Hong Kong, with city’s infected tally likely to hit 27

  • It comes as Hong Kong records another positive reading of the virus, which if confirmed will bring the city’s total to 27
  • Carrie Lam says more masks are on their way with supplies just weeks away from running out
Sum Lok-kei , Alvin Lum , Kimmy Chung

Updated: 11:30pm, 8 Feb, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak