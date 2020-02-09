Ethnic minorities are among those in Hong Kong who feel let down by the lack of surgical masks in the city. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s ethnic minority leaders slam government over handling of outbreak

  • Community figures accuse ministers of failing to translate health and other advice, provide masks or engage with parts of society
  • Department of Health says virus information will be available soon in more languages
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Victor Ting
Victor Ting

Updated: 9:46am, 9 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Ethnic minorities are among those in Hong Kong who feel let down by the lack of surgical masks in the city. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE
Coronavirus outbreak